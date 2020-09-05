Old couple from Odisha’s Dhenkanal seeks help due to poverty

Kamakhyanagar: An old couple has urged for help due to their poor condition. They are living in a wretched thatched house in the Palasapithia village in Bhuban block of Dhenkanal district in Odisha.

As per reports, Alekh Bhuyan (80) and his wife Rukmini are moving through much difficulty to manage their livelihood. They hardly get meal for two times a day.

The couple has nobody else in the family to take care. They have sold all their lands fifteen years back to solemnise marriage of their two daughters.

The stipend that they are getting from the government is not enough to manage their day to day cost of living.

The villagers have approached many times to the Sarpanch and officials of the Panchayat to sanction an Indira Awas Yojana for the couple. Even the officers have visited their place, but they are yet to get a house.

When asked about the couple Bhuban block chairman said that they are eligible to get a home under Indira Awas Yojana. Even the old man’s name has been included to the list. He assured that the couple will get a house at the earliest.