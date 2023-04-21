Poonch terror attack: Injured Army driver is from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: It has recently been known that the youth who sustained critical injury in the terror attack that took place in Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday, is from Odisha. He has been working in Indian Army as a driver since 2010.

As per reports, the said Army driver has been identified as Kalicharan Mohanta. He is from the Mantridahi vallage under Baisinga Police limits in Mayurbhanj district. He is the son of Pratap Mahanta.

As per reports, Kalicharan is working in Army as a driver since 2010. The vehicle that caught fire due to the terrorist attack was being driven by him. Though critically injured he narrowly escaped. He has talked to his family members over phone. His health condition is said to be stable.

It is to be noted that five Army jawans were killed in the said terror attack including Debashis Biswal from Alagum village near Sakhigopal in Puri district.