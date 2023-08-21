Policemen critical as car hits their bike in Boudh of Odisha

Boudh: In a tragic incident, a speeding car drove away after hitting a police bike in Boudh district of Odisha on Monday said reliable reports.

Two policemen were seriously injured after being hit by the car. An accident occurred at Kakharuphoola area police outpost in Boudh district.

The injured were the driver and havildar of the police outpost. They were travelling on their bike, when a speeding car came from behind and hit them.

The two critically injured policemen were transferred to Boudh Medical Center by ambulance. After this accident, the road has been blocked near Kakharuphoola.

Further detailed reports awaited.