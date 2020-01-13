Police vehicle meets accident when chasing Ganja laden car

Kandhamal: A police vehicle met an accident today when chasing a Ganja laden car. The accident took place under Raikia Police limits here in Odisha.

Acting upon a tip-off about the illegal consignment of Ganja in an Indigo car, Alekh Garadia , the IIC of Raikia Police Station was waiting along with the police team to conduct raid. However, after noticing the police team as the car tried to move out from the scene speedily the police team chased the vehicle.

However, when chasing the Ganja laden car, the Police vehicle skidded off the road near a bridge at Mandakia and fell down into a gorge injuring all the police personnel critically.

As per reports, hand of the IIC was fractured in the accident. On the other hand, driver of the Ganja laden car abandoned the vehicle and managed to flee from the scene. Police investigation is on to get details of the said Ganja contraband.