Police van meets with accident during new year patrolling, 4 injured

Sambalpur: A police van met with a severe accident while on duty. The incident happened in Sambalpur, Odisha. Strict patrolling was done throughout Sambalpur all through the night on the occasion of of the new year.

During the patrolling duty, a PCR van from Ainthapali police station met with a severe accident.

As per reports, four policemen in the van were severely injured in the accident. They have been rushed to the hospital for emergency care and further treatment.

Further reports regarding the incident are awaited.