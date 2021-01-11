Bhubaneswar: The first success of the Commissionerate Police Cyber Helpdesk has been obtained today. The victim of the fraud got back the money much to his joy.

The police recovered Rs. 9,000 from a cyber fraudster who had looted Rs 53,000 from a man on January 9.

The complainant called the cyber cell asking for OTP and took away money from his account. The fraud took place in the Shahid Nagar area.

A total of more than 400 calls have been received so far. An application has been made to the bank to block 63 fraudulent spam numbers.

He also wrote to the bank to cancel 10 cyber fraud accounts.

