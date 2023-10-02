Police to issue NBW against Ollywood singer Sourin Bhatt!

Cuttack: The Commissionerate police is prepared to issue a Non Bailable Warrant (NBW) against Ollywood singer Sourin Bhatt on Monday, said reliable reports.

It is further worth mentioning that, the Commissionerate police shall appeal to the Court to issue an NBW against Sourin Bhatt, sad latest reports in this regard.

The Commissionerate police had issued a look out circular against Ollywood singer Sourin Bhatt on September 11, 2023.

Famous Ollywood singer Sourin Bhatt according to reports on August 31, 2023 was likely to be arrested soon as the Commissionerate Police has reportedly initiated the process to arrest him.

According to sources, the Cuttack Mahila Police station has formed a special team to arrest Sourin Bhatt and started the process to arrest him.

The Mahila Police initiated the process to arrest the singer as the Orissa High Court on Wednesday rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a sexual harassment case.

Apart from rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Bhatt, the court also vacated the interim protection it had granted him on August 1, 2023. Therefore, now police will arrest him after tracing his current location.

Informing about the development, Amitav Mohapatra, ACP Zone-II said that the police received the court’s order over rejection of Bhatt’s bail plea and vacation of the interim protection granted to him.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against Bhatt on the basis of a complaint lodged by a woman, a resident of Cuttack City who works in a private bank, at Mahila police station here on June 12.

It is to be noted here that a woman had filed a case at the Mahila Police Station alleging that the singer sexually harassed her on pretext of marriage. This apart, the complainant also claimed that the singer had tortured and exploited her after taking Rs 10 lakh from her.