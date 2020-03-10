Balasore: At least three police personnel sustained injuries in an attack by locals during Holi in Khantapada area of Odisha’s Balasore district on Tuesday.

The injured cops include Gopalpur SI Banshidhar Pradhan, another SI Krishna Pingua and constables of Gopalpur police outpost.

The injured police personnel were rushed to Khantapada hospital. Later, three of them, who suffered critical injuries, were shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital here.

As per reports, a fight broke out near a liquor counter at Gopalpur Chhak in Khantapada today . On being informed, police reached the spot and detained some innocent locals.

Irate over the police action, the locals attacked the police team injuring seven cops.

Later in the day, senior cops including Additional SP Tapan Mohanty and SDPO Prabhash Chandra Pal visited the spot and started investigation into the matter.