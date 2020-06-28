Athagarh: IIC of a police station under Athagarh Sub-division has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in Cuttack district.

The Athagarh SDPO, Alok Ranjan Ray said that IIC of a police station under Athagarh Sub-division has been tested positive and the entire police station has been declared as containment zone .

Meanwhile, seven to eight police officials have complained of fever. Swab samples of around 22 police staff including officers will be collected.

The entire staff are inside the police station since yesterday informed Athagarh SDPO.

Along with Athagarh SDPO, two drivers swab samples will be also be collected as they had come in contact with the police personnel of the above mentioned police station.