Police Station Declared Containment Zone As IIC Tests Positive In Odisha’s Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Athagarh: IIC of a police station under Athagarh Sub-division has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in Cuttack district.

The Athagarh SDPO, Alok Ranjan Ray said that IIC of a police station under Athagarh Sub-division has been tested positive and the entire police station has been declared as containment zone .

Meanwhile, seven to eight police officials have complained of fever. Swab samples of around 22 police staff including officers will be collected.

The entire staff are inside the police station since yesterday informed Athagarh SDPO.

Along with Athagarh SDPO, two drivers  swab samples will be also be collected as they had come in contact with the police personnel of the above mentioned police station.

You might also like
State

3 More COVID19 Deaths In Odisha Today, Toll Rises To 21

State

BMC Declares Siripur As Containment Zone in Odisha

State

264 COVID19 Positives Detected In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 6614

State

Mutilated Body Of Minor Boy Recovered From River In Odisha’s Malkangiri

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.