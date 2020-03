Police Outpost At Odisha’s Cuttack Bombed, No Casualties Yet

Cuttack: Miscreants hurled a crude bomb at Kasarda police outpost in Niali area of Cuttack district.

The incident occurred at wee hours of night today.

However, the reason behind the bomb attack is yet to be ascertained.

A youth of the area, Purna Chandra Parida has been arrested in this regard.

Investigation is still underway.