Police SI from Nayagarh district arrested by Odisha Vigilance on bribery charges

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance on Thursday arrested a Police Sub-Inspector from Nayagarh district on bribe charges.

The accused has been identified as Prafulla Kumar Deo, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Police, In-charge Kantilo Outpost under Khandapara Police limits in Nayagarh district.

Reportedly, today the accused was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs.10,000/- from a complainant in order to facilitate the release of his Motor cycle seized earlier in connection with a case registered in Khandapara Police Station.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on Thursday wherein the accused was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Deo and seized in presence of witnesses. Right hand wash as well as pant pocket wash of Deo gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, search has been launched on the residential house of Deo at Sampur village under Bolagarh Police limits in Khurdha district.

The accused has been arrested. He will be forwarded to the Court. In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No.20 dated 27.07.2022 U/s 7 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.