Police SI dies of COVID-19 in Dhenkanal

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dhenkanal: A 56-year-old sub-inspector (SI) of Odisha Police has died  of Covid-19 in Dhenkanal on Sunday , informed DIG of North Central Range Narasingh Bhol on Monday.

The sub-inspector who died yesterday has been identified as Pranabandhu Sethi, a resident of Kantapal village under Tumusingha police limits in the distrct. He was posted as Drill SI at Dhenkanal Reserve Police.

According to reports, Sethi had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a dedicated COVID hospital in Govindpur in the district.  However, he breathed his last on Sunday.

A pall of gloom has descended in the district after the death of the SI .

