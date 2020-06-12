Khurda: A police sub-inspector has been caught in a vigilance raid. The policeman identified as Ashok Panda has been caught red-handed by vigilance sleuths while taking bribe.

The alleged incident has been reported from Dhalapathara police outpost undder Khurda district limits. There were allegations against the policeman Ashok Panda that he used to ask for bribes on a regular basis to get work done.

The policeman was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000 from a local named Ashish Panda for some land related issue. His paternal home in Banpur area of Khurda has also been raided.