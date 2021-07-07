Police seize half burnt body of minor girl from pyre in Odisha

Puri: Half-burnt body of a 12-year old minor girl was taken off from a burning pyre by police when her family members were performing her last rites following her mysterious death in Nuhadi village under Konark police limits of Puri district.

Sources said, the minor girl was the only girl was one Nrusingha Parida and was studying at Class 7, was found hanging from ceiling at her house. The family members dis not inform the police about the matter and with the help of the family members and villagers tried to cremate her.

On basis of reliable information the Konark police along with the fire personnel reached the spot and recovered the half0burnt body from burning pyre.

However, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

On the other hand, the exact circumstances that led to the death of the minor girl remained unknown and after post-mortem the exact cause will be known ,said police official.