Police release photos of 3 looters involved in Jajpur jewellery showroom robbery

Jajpur: Jajpur district police on Tuesday released pictures of three suspected robbers who are involved in the loot from a jewellery showroom at Vyasanagar in Jajpur Road yesterday.

Police also have announced to give cash award to the people who give information about the suspected persons by keeping their names secret. People can share the information by dialing either 9438202415 or 7750827008.

It is to be noted here that seven armed and masked miscreants looted jewellery worth over Rs 12 Crore from the Senco Gold & Diamonds showroom yesterday afternoon.

Initially, two of them entered the showroom posing as customers. Later, they made phone calls to their team members following which three others entered the jewellery showroom while two others were standing outside.

All of a sudden, they attacked the security guard and snatched his gun and threatened the staff with their weapons and looted the gold ornaments between 1.45 PM to 2.15 PM.

The looters, who fled the spot along with the hard disks of the CCTV cameras installed inside the business establishment, also allegedly attacked two employees as they protested the robbery.

Speaking about the robbery, Jajpur SP said that the investigation is underway and the police are verifying the footages of the CCTV cameras installed at different locations including the escape routes. The SP further said that the robbers were from outside the state.

