Jajpur: Kuakhia police seized stolen mobile phones worth Rs 6 lakh from a gang of burglars near Mugapal chhak in Odisha’s Jajpur district late last night.

As per reports, police personnel , while performing night patrolling near Mugapal chhak , noticed movement of three suspicious persons near a cabin. The patrolling party tried to nab the gang but due to darkness the accused persons managed to flee from the spot.

However, the police recovered and seized 49 numbers of Andraid mobile phones, one tab mobile phone, five numbers of power bank and two numbers of ear phones from the spot as the burglars failed to take away the stolen gadgets.

“We tried to nab them but they managed to escape. However, they failed to take away the stolen mobile phones. The recovered items include 46 new mobile phones and other accessories,” said a police official.

The owner of a nearby mobile shop today lodged a formal complaint of burglary from his shop.

A case has been registered under section 457 and 380 at Kuakhia police in this connection and further investigation is on, police official added.