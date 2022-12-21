Police recover envelope from Gobinda Sahu’s pocket, mystery over his death deepens

Bhubaneswar: Police have reportedly recovered an envelope from the pocket of Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in Mamita Meher murder case, who allegedly died by suicide yesterday.

The police recovered a brown colour envelope from Sahu’s pocket just before the body was taken to the Balangir-based Bhima Bhoi Medical College for postmortem. However, cops did not reveal anything about the envelope. With the recovery of the envelope, mystery over his death deepened further.

Meanwhile, the police is said to have handed over the envelope to the Crime Branch, which is probing the Gobinda Sahu’s death case.

It is to be noted here that Sahu was found hanging inside Kantabanji sub- jail yesterday. The jail authorities rushed him to the hospital for treatment, but the doctors declared him brought dead. He was slated to appear before the court yesterday.

Later, his wife Susama Sahu alleged that he has been murdered. She also filed a case a case of murder at the Kegaon Police Station of Kalahandi district.

After political slugfest began over Gobinda Sahu’s death, Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Bansal ordered a Crime Branch probe into the case.

