Police receives postmortem report of lady ASI of Rourkela

Rourkela: In the latest development in the lady ASI of Rourkela, the police has received the postmortem report on Monday.

According to reliable reports, a video of the deceased ASI Alisa Narmi Lugun has surfaced. The video shows the group clash that took place near ring road under the limits of Uditnagar police station in Rourkela.

According to reports, the lady police ASI death in Rourkela took place on Monday. The lady police ASI reportedly died under mysterious circumstances while trying to pacify a crowd in Rourkela during evening hours.

The deceased lady ASI Alisa Narmi Lugun of Uditnagar police station went near Ring Road along with her team after getting information about a crowd protesting a road accident in the area.

However, Lugun complained of some health issues on the spot, following which she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. But, unfortunately doctors declared her brought dead. The husband of ASI Alisa Narmi Lugun brought murder allegations in the case, stated reliable reports on Monday.

It is to be noted here that Lugun was the security officer of Rourkela Assistant Collector Sushmita Minz, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances last month.

The Uditnagar police has arrested as many as two persons for their involvement in the group clash following a car-bus collision. Apart from arresting the accused persons, police also forwarded them to the court, said sources. Detailed investigation into the matter is underway. Further details awaited.

