Police Receive Jharaphula’s Viscera Reports; Death Mystery Likely To Be Solved Soon

Bhubaneswar: The death mystery of Ramadevi Women’s University student Jharaphula Nayak is expected to be solved very soon as the investigating police received her viscera reports today.

The Jajpur police received Jharaphula’s viscera report which is expected to throw lights on her mysterious death.

Earlier on February 6, cops had got her postmortem reports. However, it is yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the death of the Plus Three student.

The prime accused, Rakesh Swain, during his three-day remand period, had claimed that she died due to food poisoning.

On the other hand, Rakesh’s aide Sekhar, who had helped him in carrying Jharaphula’s body to Jajpur from Bhubaneswar, is yet to be traced. Police can get more lead of the case if he is arrested.

Cops are also yet to seize Jharaphula’s cell phone.