Police raids bars operating beyond time limit in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A special raid was conducted by the police in various bars to check the disobedience of norms and rules by Night Clubs and Bars in the capital city on September 11, 2022. Various places that come under the Infocity police station were checked.

The Reborn Club and Kitchen was found open at 1:45 AM. Many customers were seen inside the bar. similarly, when the police went to Topnotch Bar in Hotel Zoris Boutique at 2:30 AM, it was filled with people as well.

Over 100 customers were seen dancing in the club and the bar and kitchen of these resto-bars were open till late at night.

The staff of these places was taken to the Infocity police station while the customers were allowed to leave.

Bars in the state are allowed to operate from 12 noon to 12 am.