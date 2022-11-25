Police personnel barred from using smartphones inside Srimandir premises

the police personnel engaged in special duties and emergency services will be allowed to use smartphones inside the temple

File Photo of Jagannath Temple

Puri: The police personnel have been barred from using smartphones inside Jagannath temple, directed by Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.

However, the police personnel engaged in special duties and emergency services will be allowed to use smartphones inside the temple.

Earlier, it was alleged that pictures of the sanctum sanctorum went viral repeatedly on social media. Keeping in view, the administration had decided to implement the rule.

