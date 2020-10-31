Pattamundai: A woman, who had visited a Police Outpost to seek justice, was allegedly beaten up by the officer there. The incident took place in Kendrapara district of Odisha on Saturday. Her one year old son also reportedly sustained injury.

As per the woman, she had visited the Police outpost to seek justice in the matter of her family dispute. The Officer in the outpost asked her to come at 5 pm.

When she went to the outpost at 5 pm, the officer allegedly said that he knows history of the matter and so don’t need to discuss about it.

Later, after the woman asked for the FIR copy, the Police officer allegedly scolded her using bad words and pushed her. As he pushed the woman, her one year old son, whom she had cradled, got injured after getting dashed with the iron grill.

The woman has filed a complaint in this connection at Pattamundai Police Station. The IIC of the PS has said that the matter will be probed.