Odisha Police Officers Injured In Attack During Raid On Gambling Den

By KalingaTV Bureau

Daringbadi: Inspector-in charge and other policemen sustained grevious injuries after they were attacked by a group of villagers at Bramhamunigaon in Daringbadi yesterday night.

As per reports, the incident took place when Bramhamunigaon IIC Ranjit Kumar Muni along with his team conducted a raid on the gambling den. The villagers resorted back.

Ranjit and his team sustained injuries and is now undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Following the incident, there was acute tension in the village. Two platoon force was deployed in Daringbadi today morning. Police have detained some villagers and further investigation is on.

