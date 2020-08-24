Ganjam: In a bizarre incident a lady sub-inspector (SI) in Khallikote block of Ganjam has accused a colleague of rape on pretext of marriage.

The complainant has alleged that the accused, who is also a sub-inspector, established physical relationship with her and promised to marry her soon.

But later he refused to have made any such promise.

She has filed a formal complaint in the DGP camp office seeking justice.

Further details awaited