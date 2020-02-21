Police nabs mastermind of Banki double murder after 6 days

Banki: Police have managed to nab the mastermind in gruesome Banki double murder after six days of it occurrence yesterday.

Intensifying its probe process the cops detained the mastermind identified as Kalia alias Sushat Pradhan (40) along with an aide Himanshu Bhusan Routray (39) of Kuansh village of Bhadrak from their hideouts last evening.

“During the interrogation of the prime accused and his aide police have got significant clues on the murder. They have also informed us about the involvement of more than 15 persons in the murder. The killing has taken places to settle scores over political rivalry,” informed Rural SP Radha Govind Panigrahi.

Notably, the deceased Aditya Ransingh had a past political rivalry with a group of people in Nuagaon village. The rival group had later hatched a plan to eliminate him later.

As per the plan Kalia and his aides laid a trap on Khajuripada road by tying GI wires to trees and waylaid Aditya and two others who were travelling with him on bike. Later, they hacked Aditya and one of his aides namely Bhagaban Swain to death on the spot. Another friend of Aditya namely Ranjan Singh managed to flee from the spot.