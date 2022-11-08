Police nabs brown sugar peddler in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A brown sugar pedler has been arrested by the Bharatpur police here in Odisha today.

The accused has been identified as Rashmi Ranjan Das, a resident of Nayapalli area.

According to reports, the police got the knowledge regarding the smuggling of drugs and brown sugar in the location. As per the reliable tip-off the police laid a trap to nab Rashmi.

Later, when Rashmi was smuggling the brown sugar, the police who were alerted before in the location caught him red-handed.

Besides, the police seized a scooter and brown sugar from his possession.

As per sources, Rashi was forwarded to the court following his arrest today.

In the meantime, the police has initiated a probe into the matter to find out the involvement of any other accused in this illegal smuggling of the narcotic drug.