Balasore: A youth was nabbed by a joint team of Bengaluru police and Simulia police from Simulia Balikhanda area of Balasore district in Odisha on Saturday and seized Rs 4 Lakh stashed from rice packet.

According to sources, the arrested youth identified as Biswamitra Acharya was working for a pharmacy shop of one Jayanta Raut in Bengaluru.

Some days ago, Biswamitra attacked Jayanta’s daughter and looted Rs 20 Lakh cash, two gold chain and ring from his house. Later he fled from Bengaluru in fear of being caught and came to stay with his friend in Hyderabad.

He stayed for a few days with his friend in Hyderabad and later came back to Odisha.

After receiving information from a reliable source, a Bengaluru police team reached Balasore and arrested Biswamitra from his sister’s house in Khaera area after a strenuous search with the help of Simulia police.

The police also seized four lakh of cash from Biswamitra.