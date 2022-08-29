Police Nab Notorious Looters Gang In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police arrested as many as three members of a notorious looters’ gang from the Sahid Nagar area of the Capital City of Odisha today.

According to reports, the Bhubaneswar Commissionerate police arrested the unidentified robbers and jeopardized their criminal effort while they were planning for a big robbery.

The police also seized 2 guns, one bullet bike, scooty, and seven gun bullets from the possession of the miscreants.

Interrogation of the looters to unearth more details about their gang and further investigation into the matter is underway.