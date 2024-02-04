Police Inspector booked for sexual assault of woman SI in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha crime branch have registered a case against a police inspector on charges of sexual assault of a woman sub-inspector in 2019 in Ganjam district where she worked.

The case has been lodged against Ramesh Pradhan, now working as IIC of Phiringia police station in Kandhamal district.

The woman sub-inspector was allegedly sexually assaulted at his official residence in Ganjam district in 2019.

Reports say, the woman sub-inspector had filed a complaint at Ganjam police station but no FIR was lodged and also alleged that she was pressurised by her senior officials to withdraw her complaint.

Then she moved to the National Human Rights Commission in 2020 alleging that she did not get any justice from the police department.

The NHRC have asked the Odisha Director of General Police (DGP) to conduct a probe and register a FIR on the complaint of woman SI.

DGP Arun Sarangi have asked the investigation process has to be done by woman officer Kalpana Sahu, working as DSP at Crime Branch and team.

He also said, if the police inspector is found guilty, then legal action will be taken against him.