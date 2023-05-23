Police IIC arrested for possessing property 179% higher than his known sources of income

Bargah: Birabar Bhagat, the Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Gaisilet Police Station in Bargarh district was arrested by Odisha Vigilance for possessing property 179% higher than his known sources of income. He was forwarded to the Court of Special Judge of Vigilance in Sambalpur.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No.14 dated 23.05.2023 has been registered against Birabar Bhagat, IIC, Gaisilet Police Station and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 P.C. Amendment Act, 2018.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets were unearthed in the name of Birabar Bhagat and his family members;

One double storeyed building located at Anguliapada, PS-Ainthapali, Dist-Sambalpur worth over Rs.77 Lakhs.

One farm house with boundary wall with trees planted on the land vide Khata No.198/31, Mauza-Kabarapali, Sambalpur worth about Rs.21 Lakhs.

Lands in Sambalpur town and Bonei, Sundargarh worth over Rs.1.11 Crore.

Bank, Insurance deposits and investment in debentures worth approx Rs.16.68 Lakhs.

Gold jewellery approx 166 gms.

Cash Rs.79,460/-. 7) 2 four wheelers (Maruti Swift Dzire) worth Rs.13.65 Lakhs.

2 two wheelers & household articles worth over Rs.9.41 Lakhs.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Birabar Bhagat were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which is 179% higher than his known sources of income. Investigation of the case is in progress.