Police grill boyfriend of girl who was found dead in Bhubaneswar hotel

Laxmi Sagar Police today questioned the boyfriend of Subhalaxmi Sahu, who was found dead in a room of a hotel on the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Road on Saturday.

By Subadh Nayak 0
Subhalaxmi's boyfriend Sanjay

Bhubaneswar: Laxmi Sagar Police today questioned the boyfriend of Subhalaxmi Sahu, who was found dead in a room of a hotel on the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Road on Saturday under mysterious circumstances.

A team of cops questioned Subhalaxmi’s boyfriend Sanjay over her death and recorded his statement under 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Must Read

Malkangiri: BSF 142 Battalion seizes indigenous rocket…

Man hacks wife to death in Dhenkanal, arrested

Questions like since when he was in a relationship with Subhalaxmi, was there any misunderstanding between the two, either he had called Subhalaxmi to the hotel room were reportedly asked to him.

While the exact reason behind, Subhalaxmi’s death is yet to be known, her family members have alleged that she has been murdered.

Subhalaxmi, a native of Kuabag Sahi in Bhadrak district, was studying Plus Two Arts at Rama Devi Women’s (Junior) College in Bhubaneswar.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Eligible voters to be enrolled immediately after admissions in colleges!

State

Deadline to apply for Gopabandhu Health Bima Yojana extended; Check details

State

Orissa High Court Chief Justice Dr. S Muralidhar retires after making these…

State

1 dead, 1 critical after truck hits bike in Keonjhar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans