Police grill boyfriend of girl who was found dead in Bhubaneswar hotel

Bhubaneswar: Laxmi Sagar Police today questioned the boyfriend of Subhalaxmi Sahu, who was found dead in a room of a hotel on the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Road on Saturday under mysterious circumstances.

A team of cops questioned Subhalaxmi’s boyfriend Sanjay over her death and recorded his statement under 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Questions like since when he was in a relationship with Subhalaxmi, was there any misunderstanding between the two, either he had called Subhalaxmi to the hotel room were reportedly asked to him.

While the exact reason behind, Subhalaxmi’s death is yet to be known, her family members have alleged that she has been murdered.

Subhalaxmi, a native of Kuabag Sahi in Bhadrak district, was studying Plus Two Arts at Rama Devi Women’s (Junior) College in Bhubaneswar.