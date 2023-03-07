Police forms ‘team 60’ and special squad for holi celebrations in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar has given a few rules and regulation for celebration of Holi on Wednesday. The police has formed a ‘team 60’ and special squad for Holi celebrations in Bhubaneswar.

In a presser earlier today, the DCP of Bhubaneswar IPS Prateek Singh warned that, to be careful while being intoxicated and having fun during Holi celebrations.

  1. Special Squad and Team-60 will keep watch in Bhubaneswar.
  2. The Police will picket at 31 places in Bhubaneswar.
  3. 17 mobile patrolling teams have been formed in Bhubaneswar.
  4. Security has been tightened on the various river banks in and across Bhubaneswar.
  5. Police force, rescue and fire brigade will be deployed at all river banks to avoid accidents while bathing in the river.
  6. Striking force will be deployed at 4 locations.
  7. Capital Hospitals will also have a force to assist in providing proper treatment to those who come to the hospital due to accidents.
  8. Four Additional DCPs will supervise, seven ACPs, 28 IICs, 57 SIs, 15 Platoons of Police Force will be deployed.
  9. Holi celebrations shall be allowed from 7 am to 3 pm only.
  10. Police will keep vigil in Puri Canal, Kuakhai, Daya, Balkati Canal, Bindusagar, Kedargauri, Guajhar water bodies.
  11. Special team will check celebrations at different places.
  12. Illegal parties and rave parties shall be monitored at night by patrolling squads.
