Police forms ‘team 60’ and special squad for holi celebrations in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar has given a few rules and regulation for celebration of Holi on Wednesday. The police has formed a ‘team 60’ and special squad for Holi celebrations in Bhubaneswar.

In a presser earlier today, the DCP of Bhubaneswar IPS Prateek Singh warned that, to be careful while being intoxicated and having fun during Holi celebrations.