Police forms ‘team 60’ and special squad for holi celebrations in Bhubaneswar
The Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar has given a few rules and regulation for celebration of Holi on Wednesday.
Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar has given a few rules and regulation for celebration of Holi on Wednesday. The police has formed a ‘team 60’ and special squad for Holi celebrations in Bhubaneswar.
In a presser earlier today, the DCP of Bhubaneswar IPS Prateek Singh warned that, to be careful while being intoxicated and having fun during Holi celebrations.
- Special Squad and Team-60 will keep watch in Bhubaneswar.
- The Police will picket at 31 places in Bhubaneswar.
- 17 mobile patrolling teams have been formed in Bhubaneswar.
- Security has been tightened on the various river banks in and across Bhubaneswar.
- Police force, rescue and fire brigade will be deployed at all river banks to avoid accidents while bathing in the river.
- Striking force will be deployed at 4 locations.
- Capital Hospitals will also have a force to assist in providing proper treatment to those who come to the hospital due to accidents.
- Four Additional DCPs will supervise, seven ACPs, 28 IICs, 57 SIs, 15 Platoons of Police Force will be deployed.
- Holi celebrations shall be allowed from 7 am to 3 pm only.
- Police will keep vigil in Puri Canal, Kuakhai, Daya, Balkati Canal, Bindusagar, Kedargauri, Guajhar water bodies.
- Special team will check celebrations at different places.
- Illegal parties and rave parties shall be monitored at night by patrolling squads.