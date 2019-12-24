Police File Charge Sheet In Puri Gang Rape Case

Puri: Police have filed the charge sheet in connection with alleged gang rape of a minor girl in a government quarter at police reserve line on December 2.

Police said that the charge sheet was filed within three weeks of the crime. Police had earlier arrested Jitendra Sethi (41) – the prime accused – and his aide Rajesh Sethy (25). Police have also arrested four other accused involved in the crime subsequently.

The victim had alleged that the accused forcibly brought her from Nimapara, about 50 km from Puri, to the quarter while she was waiting to catch a bus.

According to her complaint, Jitendra and Rajesh sexually assaulted her while the other two accused kept a watch outside the house.