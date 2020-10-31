Police exchange fire with Maoists in Odisha, no casualties

Phulbani: An exchange of fire between Odisha Police and Maoists took place in the wee hours of Saturday at Landbali forest near Chadeipali village in Kandhamal- Ganjam border area in Odisha.

However, there were no casualities from either side, Police sources said.

A police party were combing in the area following information that some Maoists were moving in the forest area.

On seeing the police in the forest, the Maoists opened fire. Police retaliaited. Later, the red rebel moved towards the dense forest in Ganjam district.

Police have recovered a 303 rifle, live cartridge, detonators, huge quantities of explosive materials, medicines and camping related stuff from the spot.

The security personnel have intensified combing operation in Kandhamal- Ganjam border area in the State.