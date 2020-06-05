Baripada: A police driver has been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old divyang girl in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

The accused has been identified as the driver of Thakurmunda Police station in the district.

The driver was placed under suspension following a complaint was lodged against him by the victim at the Thakurmunda Police station.

According to reports, the accused found the girl alone in the police colony and raped her.

“The girl was sent to a hospital for her medical examination. Further investigation is underway,” a police official said.