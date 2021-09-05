Police constable killed in road accident near Banki – Cuttack road

By WCE 7
Cuttack: A constable has been killed in a road accident that took place near Charigharia sqaure on Banki – Cuttack road. The deceased constable has been identified as Ramesh Chandra Parida who was working at Kainmundi Police Outpost.

Reports said that Ramesh went on a morning walk early this morning when a speeding car hit him and the vehicle skid off the road. The speeding car was en-route to Bhubaneswar from Athagad.

There were a total of four people in the car including two men, a women and the driver, added reports. Out of them two are getting treated at Banki hospital as they have sustained injuries.

The locals who were present near the accident area rushed Ramesh to Banki hospital for immediate medical treatment. However, the doctors pronounced him brought dead.

On getting the information, IIC of Banki police station arrived at the spot and initiated a probe into the matter to ascertain the details regarding the accident.

