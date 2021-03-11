Police Commissionerate Arrests Five Accused Persons, Recovered Vehicles, Mobile Phones

Bhubaneswar: The Special Squad of different Police Stations under Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissionerate apprehended five accused persons and recovered vehicles, mobile phones etc. from their possessions in the last 24 hours.

The accused persons were arrested for their involvement in five different crime cases.

According to reports, one Somanath Rout, who is running a momo shop at Bhimpur in Bhubaneswar had filed a complaint with Airport Police Station after one Amit Swarup Mahapatra poured hot oil at him on March 4, 2021.

Mahapatra reportedly threw hot oil at Rout as the latter delayed in providing momo to the former. A case was registered against Mahapatra under Section 341/294/323/326/506 of the IPC and he was arrested from Nayagarh today.

Likewise, one Deepak Kumar Sahoo of Raghunath Nagar under Khndagiri Police limits was arrested as a case was filed against him yesterday under Section 379 of the IPC.

One blue colour Honda CB Shine M/C bearing Regd No- OD-33 B- 3554 and two Hercules racing Bicycles were recovered from his possession.

One Suman Kar of Dasarathipur village under Mangalpur police limits of Jajpur District was arrested today. Police arrested him based on the case which was filed against him at Sahidnagar Police Station today under Section 379 of the IPC.

Police also seized one of each auto-rickshaw and gas cylinder from Kar’s possession.

A Special Squad of the Police Commissionerate also arrested one Sashikanta Pradhan of Sabarsahi under Mancheswar police limits acting on the case filed against him yesterday under the Section of 457/380 of the IPC. One VIVO Y-20 mobile phone was recovered from him.

One OPPO Mobile and one Samsung Mobile were seized from one Ashok Kumar Sahoo of Siripur in Bhubaneswar after he was arrested based on the case which was filed against him at Badagada Police Station under Section 392/34 of the IPC on March 6, 2021.