Police Commissionerate arrests 3 members of robbery gang

Bhubaneswar: Three members of a veteran robbery gang have been arrested by the Police Commissionerate on Monday, said reliable reports.

The main accused has been identified as Manoj. He is reportedly a resident of Ganjam district in Odisha. His associate identified as Shamsundar Achari has also been detained by the police.

While the members of the gang used to steal money by using ATM pins, Achari used to mould jewelry from the stolen gold.

A case has been registered against the accused at Laxmisagar police station in Bhubaneswar. Upon interrogation, one member was released while the other two were arrested.