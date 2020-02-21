Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi helps out mentally ill college mate

Bhubaneswar: Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi has come forward to help out his college mate friend Shreejit Padhi who was roaming here and there in Puri Badadanda as a mad man for the last few years.

Sarangi has executed the real duty of a friend. He has proved that ‘a friend in need is a friend indeed.’ Although long years have passed since his college days at Ravenshaw College in Cuttack, Sarangi did not forget his friend who became mentally ill after failing in the OAS exam.

As per reports, a mentally ill person named Srijeet Padhi was recently rescued from Puri Badadanda by his friends. If reports are to be believed he is a friend and college mate of twin city commissioner of Police. He was a meritorious student and many of his friends are well placed. After failing in the OAS examination he became mentally ill. Initially his family members were attending him. Yet, after few years he started roaming around the grand trunk road in Puri as a mad man. All his family members are well to do. His family is from Badasankha of Puri.

After the case of Srijeet Padhi highlighted in media his friends came to his rescue. Police commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi has managed to admit him to the hospital for treatment.