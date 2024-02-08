Police caught while taking bribe in Banarpal PS in Odisha

Angul: In a shameful incident, a police has been caught while taking bribe in Banarpal Police Station in Angul district of Odisha. A police officer has been caught on audio asking for a bribe to dismiss a case and release him on bail.

Further it is worth mentioning that, the accused Abhimanyu Sahu also sent money through a person. But the police officer said that the case will be dissolved after paying 50 percent of the total amount demanded by the police officer.

The SP said that a forensic investigation will be conducted in the case of the audio tape going viral. For this, a team has been formed under the leadership of SDPO. SP Sudhanshu Shekhar Mishra informed that strict action will be taken if the police shall caught while taking bribe if the police officer is found to be guilty.

There has been yet another instance of police atrocity in Bhadrak district of Odisha on locals as they tried to stop a truck involved in an accident.

According to reports, four people were injured in the police atrocity in Bhadrak. The police and common people clashed to stop the sand-laden truck which caused the accident. The incident took place at Bonth Chakka in Bhadrak.

During the ‘No Entry’ period, a truck loaded with sand in Srivantpur hit a school boy and escaped away, while the locals stopped the truck at Bonth Chakka. The police reached the spot and took the truck into custody and brought it to a halt and questioned the driver. This led to a clash between the local people and the police. It appears that the police chased people away and beat up as many as four of them.