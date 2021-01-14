Police Brutality On Display: Tribal Youth Injured As Cops Attack Him During Helmet Checking In Odisha

Baripada: A tribal youth sustained a severe injury on his face after he was attacked by a cop during helmet checking in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Thursday.

One Lugu Hansda of Pasna village under Jamda police limits of Mayurbhanj district had reportedly gone to the local market for shopping to celebrate the Makar Sankranti today.

Police, who were conducting a helmet checking on the way, waylaid Hansda as he had not worn a helmet. Hansda took time to stop his vehicle in front of cops as he was going at a high speed, due to which they started to abuse him. Besides, they allegedly attacked Hansda on his face living him seriously injured.

Attack on Hansda did not go down well among the locals, who gheraoed the Jamda police station protesting police brutality. They claimed that police should collect fines for traffic rule violation and not beat up the violators.

Cops, however, managed to pacify the irate locals and took Hansda to the Jamda hospital for treatment.

Earlier yesterday, some locals in Tihidi area of Bhadrak district torched a police vehicle and beat the cops up following the death of a youth allegedly after being attacked by the police. Likewise, cops and locals had a face-off in Keonjhar district over cockfights.