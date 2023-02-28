Police-BJP youth wing scuffle in Bhubaneswar: 22 including Odisha BJP Yuva Morcha president arrested

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the violent protest by the Odisha BJP Yuva Morcha at the Lower PMG Square here today, the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissionerate arrested 22 persons including Odisha BJP Yuva Morcha president Irashish Acharya.

Police arrested the members of BJP Yuva Morcha following interrogation. Besides, case was registered against them under several sections of the IPC and Acts

The case has been registered under sections 147, 294, 353, 323, 332, 325, 307, 506, 149, 148, 224 and 333 of IPC, Criminal Law (Amendment) ACT 2013, Public Property (Prevention of Damage) Act 1985 and u/s 96 of OUP Act.

All of them will be forwarded to the court after their medical examination, informed sources at the police department.

It is to be noted here that the BJP’s youth wing was protesting over the assassination of minister Naba Das and the deteriorating law and order in the state, scuffled with the police. However, it turned ugly after a scuffle broke out between them and the cops.

Some professors allegedly threw stones while police resorted to lathi-charge at the Lower PMG Square.

Over 20 police personnel including ACP, Zone-II, Cuttack, Amitav Mohapatra and women cops, were injured and admitted at the Capital Hospital for treatment. Later, four cops were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital after their health conditions deteriorated.