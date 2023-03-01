Police ASI, Home Guard in Odisha Vigilance net in Balasore dist

Balasore: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt officials Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday apprehended a Police ASI and a Home Guard while demanding and accepting bribe.

The accused persons have been identified as Ratikanta Das, ASI, Khantapada Police Station and Sashikanta Mohapatra, Home Guard.

As per reports, today Ratikanta Das has been apprehended along with Sashikanta Mohapatra, Home Guard by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe Rs.20,000 from a Complainant for release of his vehicle (six wheeler) in connection with a case registered earlier in Khantapada Police Station in Balasore district.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of accused Sashikanta Mohapatra, Home Guard, and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Das, ASI, from DA angle.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance P.S. Case No.04 dt.28.2.2023 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against both the accused Das, ASI, and Mohapatra, Home Guard.

Investigation is in progress against both the accused persons. Detailed report follows.