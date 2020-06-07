Kalahandi: Vigilance officials of Koraput Division on Saturday arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) for demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs 50, 000. The arrested ASI has been identified as Sumeswar Bag, who is posted at Thuamul Rampur police station in Kalahandi district.

Bag allegedly demanded the bribe from one Pabitra Nayak of Chandragiri Maligaon in Rayagada district in order to settle the dispute among the family members of the complainant relating to share of financial benefit received after death of his father due to lightning and release of his motor cycle which was detained at police station.

However, Nayak informed the Vigilance sleuths about the mater following which a trap was laid yesterday to arrest the ASI.

As per the plan, complainant Nayak met Bag with bribe the amount of Rs 50,000. Accused Bag directed complainant to give the bribe amount to the Home Guard Raghumani Nayak who was present there. As per direction of the ASI, the Home Guard received the bribe money and went to the nearby Bank to verify the genuineness of the bribe amount.

When the Home Guard was returning from Bank, on seeing the Vigilance Team handed over the bribe money to one OAPF Constable and absconded from the spot. The bribe money was recovered and seized in presence of witnesses.

ASI has been arrested and is being forwarded to the Court.

The anti-corruption team also conducted a search operation in the residential house of the ASI at Naktiguda in Bhawanipatna following the seizure of the cash.

In this connection, a case has been filed against the ASI under section of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Further investigation is underway.