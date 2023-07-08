Police arrests robber in Odisha’s Cuttack dist

The police have arrested a robber who was looting on the road in Baranga area of Odisha’s Cuttack district.

State
By Deepa Sharma 0
fake news about Odisha train accident
Image Credit: IANS

Cuttack: The police have arrested a robber who was looting on the road in Baranga area of Odisha’s Cuttack district.

According to sources, on Friday evening, a couple was attacked by the robber on Naraj-Trishulia main road near Godisahi fundi. The robber hit the woman and ran away after snatching her bag. The victim was severely injured in the incident.

Must Read

11 arrested for taking loan of Rs 40 lakh by mortgaging fake…

Two killed in train mishap in Balasore

Woman dies in excise department custody in Malkangiri

Following the incident, the woman’s husband filed a complaint in Baranga police station.

Based on the complaint, the police started investigation. On Saturday, the Baranga police nabbed the robber, identified as Prakash Behera of Cuttack and arrested him. While the police also informed that his aide is absconding.

The investigation is underway. Further detailed reports related to case are awaited.

You might also like
State

1st of its kind, QR manipulation fraud worth Rs. 14cr unearthed in Odisha

State

Cyber looters rob Rs. 43,000 from people in Odisha

State

Enhancing citizen safety: Parking removed from Sahid Nagar to Janpath

State

Increase in wages of folk artists in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans