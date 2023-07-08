Police arrests robber in Odisha’s Cuttack dist

Cuttack: The police have arrested a robber who was looting on the road in Baranga area of Odisha’s Cuttack district.

According to sources, on Friday evening, a couple was attacked by the robber on Naraj-Trishulia main road near Godisahi fundi. The robber hit the woman and ran away after snatching her bag. The victim was severely injured in the incident.

Following the incident, the woman’s husband filed a complaint in Baranga police station.

Based on the complaint, the police started investigation. On Saturday, the Baranga police nabbed the robber, identified as Prakash Behera of Cuttack and arrested him. While the police also informed that his aide is absconding.

The investigation is underway. Further detailed reports related to case are awaited.