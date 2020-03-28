Police arrests people for lockdown violation

COVID 19: 3 Arrested for ‘Lock down’ Violation in Cuttack dist of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Cuttack: Taking stern action against ‘Lock Down’ violators Police arrested 3 persons in Govindpur village under Kantapada block in this district of Odisha on Saturday. The persons were arrested  under sections 36, 37 and 38 of Indian Penal Code.

Initially Police in this block made people aware and advised them  to stay indoors during lock down period. However,  some people constantly violated them. While they are allowed only to go outside to purchase essential items and that is also after following social distancing, it was seen that some people infringed the lock down norms.  Accordingly, Police arrested 2 persons on Friday and 1 person on Saturday.

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, Government has asked people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Hence lockdown order has been issued across the country.

Needless to say that government is  worried about the safety of the people. Still then if lockdown protocols are not followed the Police is bound to take action.

 

 

 

 

