Robbery in Sundergarh

Police Arrested 3 Persons While Plotting Loot In Odisha’s Sundergarh district

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sundergarh: Town police nabbed three members of a dacoit gang at Sankara bypass in Odisha’s Sundergarh district yesterday.

While briefing the media about the matter, SDPO said that during a night patrol yesterday police noticed six young boys drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes together near the Sankara bypass.

On suspecting their activities during the wee hours of night, the police team closed in towards them and nabbed three persons who were under the influence of intoxication while three others managed to escape from the scene.

The police also seized two guns, a machete (bhujali) and red chilli powder, which the miscreants used  to  use during robbery.

The miscreants, on being interrogated, confessed that they were planning to loot money and mobile phones from the trucks traveling through the bypass.

The SDPO also added that, the arrested miscreants will be forwarded to the court today and efforts are underway to trace other members of the gang.

