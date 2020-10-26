journalists arrested in bhubaneswar

Police Arrest 5 Journalists On Charges Of Extortion In Odisha’s Capital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The ‘dada bati ku na’ program of Commissionerate Police seems to have caught wings. The police has arrested five journalists and one driver of a web-based news portal in Bhubaneswar today.

These journalists were allegedly asking for extortion (dada bati) and threatened to call the police if they were not given the money.

They had already extorted 1.74 lakh. They were asking for the amount through PhonePe. The police got a tip-off and caught them red-handed while they were asking for ‘dada bati’ from a ghee company near Tamanda area in Bhubaneswar.

A car, mobiles, cameras, boom and cash amounting to almost Rs. 24,000/- were also seized.

