Police appeals CCTV camera owners in Bhubaneswar to share feed under Sahabhagita initiative

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: In yet another initiative to reduce the occurrence of crime in Bhubaneswar the Commmissionerate Police has extended a new scheme.

The Commissionerate police of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has introduced the Sahabhagita initiative to bring the city under a close watch for crime prevention and detection.

In July 2022 this initiative was launched in Cuttack Urban Police Department. Now more than 600 community (private) CCTV cameras are part of it.

However, the Commissionerate Police plans to extend the initiative to Bhubaneswar, said Senior IPS Officer Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi, the Commissioner of Police of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in a press release.

The twin city Commissioner further added that, “we appeal to the CCTV camera owners of common locations like malls, markets, business houses, apartments etc to share their IP addresses with us.”

It is worth mentioning that the police Commissioner further appealed the private CCTV owners to set one camera in such a position that it will cover the road.

He further assured that, “This information will be kept confidential. For more details contact local IIC or mobile number 94392 24441.”