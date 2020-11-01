Malkangiri: Odisha Police and BSF have established a COB (Company Operating Base) at Gurasetu, Swabhiman Anchal, Malkangiri District.

This along with Panasput was being used by them as their ideological headquarters.

A team of BSF, Special Operation Group (SPG) and Indian Reserve Battalion with DIG BSF and SP Malkangiri have reached Gurasetu in Swabhiman Anchal on Saturday to set up the COB for Police said that with this new BSF COB, people of the area will feel more secure.